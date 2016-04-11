Cops: Two injured after Suffolk bus flips on Middle Road

A Suffolk County Transit minibus flipped onto its side after a collision at the intersection of Northville Turnpike and Middle Road Friday afternoon, according to Riverhead Town police.

No passengers were on the bus at the time and no serious injuries were reported, police said.

The driver of a Dodge 4×4 was traveling westbound on Middle Road and drove through a red light to collide with the bus, which was headed south on Northville Turnpike shortly before 3 p.m., police said. While the accident is still under investigation, police said it appears glare may have been a factor in distracting the driver of the Dodge.

Both drivers were transported to Peconic Bay Medical Center by Riverhead Ambulance volunteers for treatment of non-serious injuries. The Riverhead Fire Department responded to the scene and first attempted to break the windshield of the bus to free the bus driver. The firefighters then went into the back of the bus to get to the driver.

There were no passengers in the Dodge, police said.

As firefighters were still clearing the scene, a second accident occurred between a van and a car a short distance away at the intersection of Middle Road and Old Farm Road. It did not appear there were any serious injuries at that accident.

Photo credit: Riverhead firefighters enter the back of the bus to free the driver. (Credit: Paul Squire)

