Lucharitos is coming to Aquebogue this spring

Lucharitos, Greenport’s super popular taqueria and margarita bar, is opening an Aquebogue location.

The new restaurant, which will be called Little Lucharitos and will have a similar theme and menu as its Greenport counterpart, is expected to open April 1, according to owner Marc LaMaina.

LaMaina signed the lease on the 800-square-foot space earlier this week. It is located at 487 Main Road, the former home of North Fork Tobacco.

“I wanted to build a brand and see how far we can take it,” said LaMaina. “I live in Aquebogue so we’re a part of the community. I think it will fit in well there.”

