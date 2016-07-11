‘Respect and Civility’ candlelight vigil in Southold

Sunday’s “Respect and Civility” candlelight vigil featured unity, compassion and love.

The Southold Town Anti-Bias Task Force hosted the event at Silversmith’s Corner to bring residents together and work toward becoming a bias-free community.

The evening featured musical performances, poetry and speeches by local religious leaders, including Sister Margaret Smyth of North Fork Spanish Apostolate and Congregation Tifereth Israel’s Rabbi Gadi Capela.

Task force member Valerie Shelby said, “There’s been a lot of people feeling hurt and afraid to identify who they really are. We want to make sure everybody is respected and loved.”

