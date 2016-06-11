Cops: Pedestrian seriously injured in Riverside hit-and-run

A pedestrian was seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash after he was struck by a sport utility vehicle in Riverside, Southampton police said.

The male victim was in the crosswalk on Flanders Road near near Vail Avenue shortly before 6:10 p.m. when the crash occurred, police said.

He was airlifted to Stony Brook Medical Center and is listed in serious condition, officials said.

There was front end damage to the passenger side of the vehicle, which was last seen traveling east on Flanders Road, also known as Route 24, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Southampton police at 631-702-2230.

Image credit: Google Maps

