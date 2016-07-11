Lifelong Mattituck resident Margaretha “Margaret” J. Fisher died on Nov. 3, 2016, at Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead. She was 85.

She was born Nov. 16, 1930, in Mattituck to Adrianus J. and Jerina M. van Ryswyk.

In 1948 she graduated from Mattituck High School and was an honor graduate of the Stenotype Institute of New York in 1950.

On Jan. 17, 1959, she married Herbert A. Fisher, Sr. in Mattituck and together they made their home in Mattituck for many years.

Margaret was a 50 year member of the Order of the Eastern Star and a member of the Mattituck Presbyterian Church. She was a 4-H leader and volunteered with the East End Disabled Benevolent Fund.

Family members said she was an excellent seamstress.

Predeceased by her husband in 2012, she is survived by her children Herbert, Jr. (Gloria) of Mattituck, Susan Tyler (Greg) of Cutchogue and Jerina of Mattituck and three grandchildren, Zachary, Justin and Abby and several nieces and nephews. She was also predeceased by her brothers Eddie, Jack and John van Ryswyk.

The family will receive visitors Monday, Nov. 7, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, at at Mattituck Presbyterian Church, officiated by Caren Heacock, pastoral assistant. Interment will follow at First Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Southold.

Memorial donations to the Salvation Army or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital would be appreciated.

This is a paid notice.

