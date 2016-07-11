Louis Siracusano of Southold passed away on Nov, 4, 2016, after battling a long illness. He lived 85 years and was surrounded by his family to the end.

Louis was born in Astoria, on Dec. 7, 1930. He attended Stuyvesant High School and graduated with an engineering degree from Philadelphia College of Textiles and Science.

After college, Lou proudly served his country in the U.S. Army stationed in Germany in military intelligence. He came home for a weekend in September 1955, to marry his bride, Rose Marie Mormando. They immediately returned to Germany where they began their lives together traveling and exploring.

Lou enjoyed a very successful 50-year career in the textile and furniture industry. He was a “name” designer with his Lou Sira line of fabrics that brought tremendous success to several American-made textile manufacturing companies experiencing offshore competition. He was especially known for being a wonderful mentor to young and promising designers and engineers throughout his career.

Lou was introduced to Southold by his parents at a young age. He enjoyed the many activities that the region had to offer, including sailing, boating, fishing, crabbing, clamming, and golf. He shared his love for the North Fork with his family.

In addition to his wife of 61 years, Rose Marie Siracusano (née Mormando), he is also survived by his children, Elizabeth S. Herkenham (William) of Charlton, N.Y., Lucille S. Drobet (Michael) of Cutchogue and Louis Siracusano, Jr. of Forest Hills. Louis is also survived by three grandchildren, Carolyn Rose Herkenham, Robert Frederick Herkenham and Nikita Siracusano-Drobet, as well as his sister Muriel Vigliotti of Port St Lucie, Fla. and many nieces and nephews.

Lou was one of the good guys in life. He always had a kind and encouraging word for everyone, especially those who were his family members. He will be missed.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, at St. Patrick R.C. Church in Southold. Interment with U.S. Army honors will follow at the church Cemetery.

The family asks donations be made to Southampton Hospital Regional Dialysis Center, 184 West Montauk Highway, Hampton Atrium, Building C, Hampton Bays, NY 11946, “in memory of Louis Siracusano”.

Arrangements entrusted to DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home.

