Elizabeth Marie Uhlemann

Elizabeth Marie “Betty” Uhlemann of Mattituck died Nov. 6, 2016, at her home in Shore Acres. She was 87.

She was born in Brooklyn Dec. 2, 1928, to Mollie Patricia (MacDonald) and Ernest Wilhelm Uhlemann. Raised in Richmond Hill, Queens, she was a graduate of Richmond Hill High School’s Class of 1947.

The longtime North Fork resident had worked in retail sales and service for Gertz, Rimlands, Landscape Adventure and Skelly’s Farmstand.

Betty loved flowers, cats, milk chocolate and meals involving fish. She also had a passion for local beaches, where she would swim and enjoy the sun.

She was known as “Aunt Betty” to the kids of Shore Acres and will be forever remembered for Halloween parties. Friends said she just loved Halloween.

Surviving are her cousin Judy Coates of Manahawkin, N.J.; her caretaker and “best buddy,” Debbie Cassidy of Mattituck; and friends Kathy Ireland of Mattituck and Bert Mileska of Greenport.

Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, at New Bethany Cemetery in Mattituck.

Memorial donations in Betty’s name may be made to Mattituck Fire Department Rescue Squad or East End Hospice.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.

This is a paid notice.

Comments

comments