June Hall of Southold died peacefully at home Nov. 1, 2016. She was 89.

She was born July 23, 1927, in Elizabeth, N.J., to Mary B. (Divine) and William Haviland and later graduated from Mineola High School.

On July 17, 1948, in Mineola, she married Robert F. Hall. He predeceased her in 1995.

From 1959 to 1991, she lived in Carle Place. She has been a resident of the North Fork for the past 35 years.

In the community, she was a volunteer at Southold Free Library and RSVP, also in Southold.

She is survived by her children, Dr. Richard A. Hall (Ellie) of Southold, Michael J. Hall (Jackie) of Santa Fe, N.M., and Nancy H. Hall (Steve Cagen) of Brevard, N.C.; and nine grandchildren, Michael, Briana, Courtney, Julianne, Katharine, Andrew, Allie, Matt and Brandon. She was also predeceased by her son Robert Hall in 2001.

The family will receive visitors Saturday, Nov. 12, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold.

Memorial donations to Southold Free Library, P.O. Box 697, Southold, NY 11971 would be appreciated.

This is a paid notice.

Comments

comments