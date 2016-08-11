Clemence L. Cameron of Cutchogue died at home on Oct. 24, 2016, surrounded by his wife and family. He was 89 years old.

Clem was born June 8, 1927, in Valley Stream, New York to Clemence L. Cameron, Sr. and Mary Theresa Steiger.

Clem served his country in the U.S. Navy during the final years of World War II. He graduated from Brown University in 1950. He married his beloved wife Jean Briskie of Port Washington on July 27, 1957, and together had four children.

Clem loved life and lived with exuberance. His career as a civil engineer, specializing in ports and harbor infrastructure, took him to every continent in an era when the world was still exotic. He was a vice president for Dravo Van Houten, an assistant vice president for Frederick R. Harris and director of Constructora Elmhurst. He brought his family to live with him in Malaysia, Iran and the Dominican Republic and also worked on projects in Libya, Kenya, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Vietnam, Siberia, Nigeria, Guinea, Argentina – and countless others. The stories he told of his globe-trotting adventures fascinated people and drew them to him. He loved being around people and people loved him back. He had friends of all ages.

Clem was a devout Catholic who attended mass every Sunday no matter where in the world he was. Golf was his chief passion. He played several times a week with his buddies at Island’s End Golf Club until a few months before his death. His travels turned him into an aficionado of great food and wine from around the world, and he became an accomplished cook whose culinary creations wowed at family gatherings. And he loved his flowers as well. He could often be found in his garden cultivating many varieties of day lilies and camellias.

Clem is survived by his wife, Jean; children John, Robert, Brian and Carol, and grandchildren Brianna, Michael and Lauren. Clem was predeceased by his beloved sister, Elaine Smith in 2004.

The family received visitors Oct. 27 at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold. The Liturgy of Christian Burial was celebrated Oct. 28 at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck. Interment with Naval military honors followed at Calverton National Cemetery.

