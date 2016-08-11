Barbara S. Kelsey of Laurel died at her home Nov. 1. She was 96 years old.

She was born April 14, 1920, in Roselle, N.J. to Mabel A. (Smith) and Robert Sealy.

On March 14, 1942, she married Augustus D. Kelsey in Westfield, NJ. He predeceased her on March 17, 1999.

A summer resident for 64 years, Ms. Kelsey has lived here full-time for the past 26 years.

She is survived by two sons and their wives, Robert D. and Linda H. Kelsey of Alpharetta, Ga. and William A. Kelsey and Lora K. Dawson of Wilmington, N.C.; four grandchildren Bryan D. Kelsey, Carolyn K. Briskman, Benjamin C. Kelsey and Samuel R. Kelsey; and five great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her sister Elizabeth S. Arthur on April 15, 1998.

Ms. Kelsey met her future husband here as a teenager. They enjoyed sailing on Great Peconic Bay and were members of the Mattituck Yacht Club. After her husband passed away, she was active for a number of years as a volunteer for the Eastern Long Island Hospital thrift shop in Greenport and enjoyed engaging conversations with all those who she knew and met.

Graveside services were held at 11 a.m. Nov. 7 at Cutchogue Cemetery by the Rev. Dr. Peter J. Kelley.

Arrangements were entrusted to DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck.

This is a paid notice.

