William R. Grover Jr.

Longtime Riverhead resident William R. Grover passed away at home Nov. 5. He was 91 years old.

He was born Sept. 18, 1925, to William and Irene Grover of Princeton, N.J. On Feb. 7, 1953, he married the former Eileen Clancy.

Mr. Grover was a veteran who served in the U.S. military during World War II and fought in the Pacific Theater.

Mr. Grover was employed as marketing manager for the country food division of Agway for 30 years. He was then employed as manager of Hapco Farms in Riverhead.

He was president of Riverhead Free Library, a board member of Central Suffolk Hospital, and chairman of the potato division of the United Fruit and Vegetable Association in Washington, D.C.

Mr. Grover was also president of the Long Island Agricultural Marketing Association and a member of the board of directors and executive committee for the American Cancer Society of Suffolk County.

In his retirement, he enjoyed world traveling, tennis and woodworking.

William Grover was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Eileen J. Grover. He is survived by three children, William (Diane) of Memphis Tenn., Patricia Pizzonia (Robert) and Joanna Miceli (Louis), all of New Rochelle, and four grandchildren, Christopher and Ryan Grover and Lauren and Louis Miceli.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to East End Hospice.

The family received visitors Nov. 8 at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead, where a service followed.

To share memories with the family or to send condolences, visit tuthillfh.com.

This is a paid notice.

