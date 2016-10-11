SWR athletes honored for college selections

A group of 19 student-athletes at Shoreham-Wading River will continue their sport in college next year. The students gathered in the high school library Tuesday night for an annual signing ceremony.
Eight students signed for lacrosse, five for baseball, three for cross country/track, two for field hockey and one for soccer. The signings represent an array of top universities, from Notre Dame to Columbia and Penn State.
Here’s the full list of students and their sport and college.
BASEBALL
Tom Brady — NJIT
Miles Kelly — College of Charleston
Nick Manesis — West Point
Brian Morrell — Notre Dame
Tyler Pepper — Felican University
CROSS COUNTRY/TRACK
Amanda Dwyer — Monmouth
Alexandra Hays — Columbia
Maria Smith — Marist
FIELD HOCKEY
Taylor Flanagan — Indiana U. of PA
Melissa Manzello — Tufts
LACROSSE
Jesse Arline — Stony Brook
Danny Cassidy — Stony Brook
Andrew Colalillio — SUNY Brockport
Kevin Cutinella — UMass at Amherst
Chris Gray — Boston University
Joe Miller — Navy
Haley Rose — Assumption
Sophia Triandafils — Penn State
SOCCER
Alexandra Kuhnle — William and Mary
Top photo caption: Standing, from left, Nick Manesis, Tom Brady, Miles Kelly, Tyler Pepper and Brian Morrell. Seated, from left, Alexandra Hays, Maria Smith, Amanda Dwyer, Melissa Manzello and Taylor Flanagan. (Credit: courtesy of SWR)