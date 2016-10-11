SWR athletes honored for college selections

A group of 19 student-athletes at Shoreham-Wading River will continue their sport in college next year. The students gathered in the high school library Tuesday night for an annual signing ceremony.

Eight students signed for lacrosse, five for baseball, three for cross country/track, two for field hockey and one for soccer. The signings represent an array of top universities, from Notre Dame to Columbia and Penn State.

Here’s the full list of students and their sport and college.

BASEBALL

Tom Brady — NJIT

Miles Kelly — College of Charleston

Nick Manesis — West Point

Brian Morrell — Notre Dame

Tyler Pepper — Felican University

CROSS COUNTRY/TRACK

Amanda Dwyer — Monmouth

Alexandra Hays — Columbia

Maria Smith — Marist

FIELD HOCKEY

Taylor Flanagan — Indiana U. of PA

Melissa Manzello — Tufts

LACROSSE

Jesse Arline — Stony Brook

Danny Cassidy — Stony Brook

Andrew Colalillio — SUNY Brockport

Kevin Cutinella — UMass at Amherst

Chris Gray — Boston University

Joe Miller — Navy

Haley Rose — Assumption

Sophia Triandafils — Penn State

SOCCER

Alexandra Kuhnle — William and Mary

Top photo caption: Standing, from left, Nick Manesis, Tom Brady, Miles Kelly, Tyler Pepper and Brian Morrell. Seated, from left, Alexandra Hays, Maria Smith, Amanda Dwyer, Melissa Manzello and Taylor Flanagan. (Credit: courtesy of SWR)

Comments

comments