Southampton Blotter: Flanders man arrested on drug charges

Southampton Town police arrested a Flanders man for drug possession last Wednesday. Authorities said they pulled over a car on Flanders Road for having a broken windshield.

When police approached the vehicle, they smelled marijuana and found some on a front seat passenger’s shirt and in a backpack in the trunk that belonged to Mark McCall, 24, a back seat passenger. Mr. McCall was charged with third-degree criminal possession of marijuana — a felony, because the marijuana weighed more than eight ounces, police said.

The driver, Daniel Arroyo, 25, of Bellport was arrested for third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a misdemeanor, and a violation. The front seat passenger faces a violation for unlawful possession of marijuana.

• Police arrested a Riverhead man Sunday for driving while intoxicated in Flanders.

Arlin Castro, 22, was stopped on Flanders Road for a traffic infraction about 4 a.m., officials said. He was charged with first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a felony; misdemeanor DWI and two traffic violations.

According to previous reports, Mr. Castro was also arrested for DWI in September in Hampton Bays.

• A Riverhead man who left the scene of a minor crash was arrested for driving under the influence in Riverside last Monday.

The crash occurred around 12:20 a.m. near Quogue-Riverhead Road, police said. During the investigation, an officer noticed a damaged car a short distance from the scene. It turned out to be the car that fled, police said.

Fernando Muralles-Catalan, 30, was charged with misdemeanor DWI and two traffic violations related to leaving the scene, police said.

• Police arrested a Flanders man Saturday for driving while intoxicated in Flanders.

Jonny Luque-Martinez, 35, was seen “driving all over the road” on Route 24 around 2:05 a.m. when he was stopped by police, officials said. He reportedly performed poorly on standardized field sobriety tests.

Mr. Luque-Martinez was charged with DWI, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, both misdemeanors, and numerous violations.

• Three men were arrested Saturday for drug possession in Flanders.

Police said they noticed a suspicious car parked on town property on Point Road around 9 p.m. Officers reportedly smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle and a search revealed two small bags of cocaine in the cup holder.

The three men in the car, Guadalupe Mateo, 18, of Flanders; Henry Perez, 20, of Hampton Bays; and Israel Osorno, 20, of North Sea, were all charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor. Mr. Osorno and Mr. Perez were also charged with unlawful possession of marijuana, a violation.

• New York State Police arrested a Flanders man for drug possession in Riverhead last Monday.

Gregory Trent, 19, was stopped on Route 58 for multiple vehicle and traffic violations when he was charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor, police said.

• A Riverhead man was arrested for driving with a suspended license in Riverside last Tuesday.

Christopher Collins, 21, was stopped for running a red light at the Route 24 and Route 105 intersection around 11:50 a.m. when police learned he had a suspended license, officials said.

He was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a misdemeanor, and a traffic violation.

• Police arrested a Riverhead man for driving with a suspended license in Riverside last Tuesday.

Hayden Dixon, 25, was stopped for having an illegal window tint around 6:05 p.m. on Route 104 when police learned he had a suspended license, officials said. They also reportedly noticed a strong smell of marijuana in the car and found a glass car containing marijuana under the passenger seat.

Mr. Dixon was charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a misdemeanor, and two violations.

• A Riverhead man was arrested Friday for driving with a suspended license in Flanders.

Alejandro Martinez, 26, had been stopped for speeding around 9:35 a.m. on Flanders Road when police learned he had several suspensions for failing to pay fines and driving while ability impaired, officials said.

He was charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a misdemeanor, and two violations.

• Police arrested a Riverhead man Sunday for driving with a suspended license in Hampton Bays.

Antonio Lopez, 18, was reportedly stopped around 4 p.m. on West Montauk Highway for having no front bumper on his car. While speaking with him, police smelled marijuana inside the car and found a half-smoked, hand-rolled cigar containing marijuana in the center console, officials said. A DMV check also revealed he had a suspended permit, they said.

Mr. Lopez was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a misdemeanor, and two violations.

• A Riverhead woman’s wallet, driver’s license and bank card were reportedly removed from her parked, unlocked car on Riverleigh Avenue between 6 and 7 a.m. Friday, police said.

• A Flanders Road resident reported last Tuesday that $3,000 cash and two broken cellphones went missing from her home Oct. 30. The resident also told police that two pairs of her son’s sneakers have been missing from his upstairs bedroom since mid-October.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

