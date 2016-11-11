Featured Story

Photos: A Veteran’s Day salute to Riverhead residents who served

by |
11/11/2016 4:42 PM |
No Comments

The Combined Veterans of Riverhead hosted its annual Veteran’s Day ceremony at the World War I monument outside the Suffolk County Historical Society on West Main Street Friday. 

Local veterans from various branches of service joined local scouts and other community members for the ceremony, which was followed by lunch at the American Legion Hall.

Riverhead Veterans Day-25

Riverhead Veterans Day-23

Riverhead Veterans Day-22

Lorenzo McFarlin, Miles Hatcher-Robertson and Edward Bedell of Cub Scouts Pack 242.

Lorenzo McFarlin, Miles Hatcher-Robertson and Edward Bedell of Cub Scouts Pack 242.

Miles Hatcher-Robertson and Lorenzo McFarlin of Cub Scouts Pack 242 examine the memorial.

Miles Hatcher-Robertson and Lorenzo McFarlin of Cub Scouts Pack 242 examine the memorial.

Past Commander Brian Smith, Sgt. First Class Brian T. Fowkes, Sgt. Nelson Montalvo, Vice Commander Tommy Najdzion.

Past Commander Brian Smith, Sgt. First Class Brian T. Fowkes, Sgt. Nelson Montalvo, Vice Commander Tommy Najdzion.

Riverhead Veterans Day-18

Riverhead Veterans Day-17

Riverhead Veterans Day-16

Past Commanders Fran Davis and Larry Judd.

Past Commanders Fran Davis and Larry Judd.

Riverhead Veterans Day-14

Riverhead Veterans Day-13

Riverhead Veterans Day-12

Riverhead Veterans Day-11

Riverhead Veterans Day-10

Riverhead Veterans Day-9

Riverhead Veterans Day-8

Riverhead Veterans Day-7

Riverhead Veterans Day-6

Riverhead Veterans Day-5

Riverhead Veterans Day-4

Riverhead Veterans Day-3

Riverhead Veterans Day-2

Riverhead Veterans Day-1

Comments

comments
, ,