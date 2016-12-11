MTA: Pedestrian struck by LIRR train in Riverhead

A westbound Long Island Rail Road train struck a pedestrian just east of Mill Road Saturday afternoon and the victim was airlifted to Stony Brook University Hospital.

Riverhead Volunteer Ambulance members transported the man to the Costco parking lot for a medevac by Suffolk County Police. Riverhead police said the man’s identity was not immediately known and he appeared to suffer a head injury.

The 1:11 p.m. train from Greenport was due to arrive at Ronkonkonma at 2:35 p.m., according to the LIRR. The incident occurred about 2 p.m. The LIRR posted a message on Twitter saying the train would be 1 hour and 41 minutes late.

MTA police were on scene to investigate.

Several incidents have occurred near the same location, including in June when an intoxicated man fell asleep on the tracks and was struck by a train.

Further information was not immediately available.

1:11PM Green due Ronkonkoma at 2:35PM is 1 hr 41 min late after an unauthorized person on tracks was struck by the train west of Riverhead. — LIRR (@LIRR) November 12, 2016

Comments

comments