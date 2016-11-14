Officials: One dead, three hurt in Flanders crash

One man was killed and three other people were injured Monday night following a multiple-car crash on Flanders Road, authorities at the scene said.

Flanders fire officials confirmed the crash occurred shortly after 8 p.m. near the Fireman’s Memorial Park in Flanders and said one person was airlifted to Stony Brook Hospital while two other victims were taken to Southampton Hospital.

Flanders Road remains closed between Pleasure Drive in Flanders and Bellows Pond Road in Hampton Bays.

Photo credit: Paul Squire

