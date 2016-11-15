Chauncey E. Luce

Chauncey “Chan” Luce, formerly of Riverhead, died Nov. 8. He was 89.

Mr. Luce was born June 5, 1927, and worked for the Long Island Lighting Company in the overhead lines department. He retired in 1988.

He was an active member of the Loyal Order of Moose and a charter member of the Riverhead Moose Yacht Club.

Predeceased by his wife, Dorothy, in 2007, Mr. Luce is survived by his sons, C. Ralph and Allen, both of Riverhead, and his daughter, Virginia McLaughlin of North Carolina. Cremation will be private.

Donations to Alzheimer’s disease research would be appreciated.

