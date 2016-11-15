Funeral arrangements have been announced for former Riverhead Town police officer and councilman Timothy F. Buckley.

The family will receive visitors Monday, Nov. 21, from 2 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. at the Wading River Fire Department Headquarters in Wading River.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, at St. John the Baptist R.C. Church in Wading River.

Interment, with U.S. Army honors, will follow at Calverton National Cemetery.

Arrangements are in the care of DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. Additional information is available by calling 631-298-4016.

A complete obituary will follow.

