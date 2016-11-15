Former Calverton resident Charlotte Muchowski of Riverhead died Nov. 12 at the Acadia Center in Riverhead. She was 87.

The daughter of Charles and Agnes (White) Muchowski, Ms. Muchowski was born May 7, 1929, in Riverhead and attended Riverhead High School.

Ms. Muchowski worked as a banker at Chemical Bank in Riverhead.

Family members said she enjoyed painting and gardening and loved her animals.

Predeceased by her brothers, Frank, Casmer, John and Edward, she is survived by her nieces and nephew.

The family will receive visitors Wednesday, Nov. 16, from 10 to 10:30 a.m. at McLaughlin Heppner funeral home, where a funeral service will follow, beginning at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow at St. Isidore R.C. Cemetery.

