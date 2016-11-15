Wickham C. Tyte III of Riverhead died Nov. 12 at his home. He was 51.

The son of Kazue (Seki) and Wickham Tyte Jr., he was born Dec. 28, 1964, in Riverhead.

Mr. Tyte worked doing carpentry a nd auto repair in the Riverhead area.

Predeceased by his father, he is survived by his wife, Deborah; his daughter, Kristen, of Riverhead; his mother, Kazue, of Riverhead; and his brothers, Arthur, of Riverhead and John, of North Carolina.

A graveside service will take place Wednesday, Nov. 16, at St. Isidore R.C. Cemetery in Riverhead.

Arrangements were in the care of McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead.

