Downed wire sparks fire on Sound Avenue

An electrical wire caught fire on Sound Avenue Tuesday afternoon, forcing traffic to be shut down in both directions between Herricks Lane and Church Lane.

The Jamesport Fire Department responded to the fire on the south side of Sound Avenue near Manor Lane at about 1:45 p.m. The wire that caught fire broke off and landed on the ground, nearly landing on a car, according to Jamesport Chief Gary Faucon.

The wire remained on fire as firefighters were forced to wait for PSEG to arrive before dousing the fire with water, Chief Faucon said. A PSEG truck arrived at the scene shortly before 2:15 p.m. and firefighters had the fire out a few minutes later.

A section of grass about 5 feet by 20 feet caught fire from the downed wire.

Fire police from Mattituck and Riverhead assisted at the scene to help block off traffic.

PSEG reported about 246 customers were without power because of crews working at the scene.

Photo caption: The downed wire on fire. (Credit: Krysten Massa)

