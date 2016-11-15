Barbara Henrietta Zaleski, age 87, passed away peacefully Oct. 31, 2016, at her home in Key Largo, Fla.

She was born Feb. 7, 1929, in Greenpoint, Brooklyn.

Barbara was the youngest of three children born to Henrietta and George Mosczynski.

Barbara moved to Southampton when she was 17 and graduated from Southampton High School.

On April 15, 1949, she married Harold Charles Zaleski. They resided in Hampton Bays and had five children.

Barbara was a loving wife and mother and head of the family known as “The 7 Z’s.”

In 1976, Barbara and Harold opened “The 7 Z’s SCUBA shop” in the basement of their home in Hampton Bays. In 1978, they relocated to Flanders, where the shop continued to operate for over 20 years.

Barbara and Harold moved to Key Largo in 1988.

Barbara was a devout Catholic and found a second family in the church at St. Justin the Martyr in Key Largo. She touched the lives of all those who knew her with her love and grace.

She is survived by her children, Ronald, Deborah, Michael, Denise and Laurie; eight grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

A funeral Mass will take place at 11 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, at St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church in Riverhead. Services will be held Friday, Dec. 16, in Key Largo.

