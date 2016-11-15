Rose Ambrose DiMarco of Riverhead, passed away at the Acadia Center Nov. 12, 2016. She was born in New Suffolk in 1923 to John and Pauline Gallo Ambrose.

Rose was the beloved wife of the late Fred DiMarco who passed away in 1985. She was also predeceased by nine siblings, Mary, Irene, Mildred, Margaret, Julia, Frank, Ralph, Joseph and John.

She is survived by her loving daughter, Paulette Sikora of Aquebogue; her grandchildren, Robert A. Sikora M.D. of Fredericksburg, Va. and Ashley Pamer Esq. of Baltimore, Md and her great-grandson Kellen Robert Pamer of Baltimore, Md..

Rosie and her sister Julia owned and operated the Modern Beauty Salon on Griffing Avenue in Riverhead for 61 years.

Visitation for Rose will be held Friday, Nov. 18, from 9 to 10 a.m. at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead, with a Mass of Christian Burial following will at 10:30 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church in Riverhead. The Rev. Lawrence Duncklee will officiate.

Interment take place at St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church Cemetery in Riverhead.

This is a paid notice.

