Cops: Armed robbery reported in downtown Riverhead

Riverhead police are searching for witnesses in an armed robbery that allegedly occurred on Prospect Place Tuesday night.

Police said a 23-year-old Hispanic male was robbed at gunpoint of his cell phone and cash shortly before 9 p.m. by a group of men. The suspects then ran into the Riverpoint apartment complex, according to police.

A K9 search of the area led to the recovery of evidence but no arrest, police said.

Investigators are asking anyone with information or who may have witnessed the incident to call 631-727-4500. All calls will remain confidential, according to police.

Comments

comments