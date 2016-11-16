Cops: Hampton Bays woman arrested under Leandra’s Law

A Hampton Bays woman driving with a 12-year-old boy in the car was arrested for felony driving while intoxicated under Leandra’s Law Tuesday, Suffolk County police said.

Two Suffolk detectives from the computer crimes unit were driving an unmarked police vehicle eastbound on the Long Island Expressway when they observed the driver of an Acura MDX failing to maintain a lane of travel near Exit 71 in Calverton, police said. The detectives called for a marked unit and continued to follow the driver as she existed on Edwards Avenue and pulled over onto the shoulder at 5:50 p.m.

Police arrested the driver, Melissa Donelan, 39, and charged her with aggravated DWI and endangering the welfare of a child, police said. Suffolk County Child Protective Services was notified, police said.

Ms. Donelan was held overnight for arraignment at First District Court in Central Islip.

Leandra’s Law makes it a felony for someone to drive intoxicated with a child under the age of 16.

