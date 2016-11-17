Gas leak prompts evacuations on South Jamesport street

Residents on 6th Street in South Jamesport were evacuated from their homes Thursday morning after a homeowner accidentally struck a high-pressure gas line while digging with a backhoe in his driveway, according to the Jamesport Fire Department.

A noticeable smell of gas was in the air and a hissing sound could be heard as crews from National Grid worked to clamp the leak at about 10 a.m.

Firefighters cleared any residents who were home from Washington Avenue to Campground Circle. No injuries were reported.

A Riverhead Town fire marshal was called to the scene to investigate. The scene was cleared about an hour after the fire crews responded.

