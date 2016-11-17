Calverton news: Kent shelter to host holiday social

Only one week to go, then happy Thanksgiving! And right around the corner is Christmas and Hanukkah. I do love the holidays. I guess it’s those little kids that make it extra special. Please visit your local farm stands as there are still many great, fresh vegetables to put on your Thanksgiving table.

Kent Animal Shelter, located on River Road in Calverton, will host its annual holiday social for pet families Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 3 and 4, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Enjoy complimentary homemade goodies including cocoa, cider and other tasty treats. There will be lots of raffle baskets for you to view and a pet boutique offering unique gifts. On Dec. 3 from noon to 3 p.m. have a family/pet photo taken with Santa by professional photographer Kathleen O’Donnell. There is a $10 minimum donation per photo. Photos will be sent by email. While you’re there, why not do a little shopping for our furry friends? Donations of pet food and treats, clean bedding and toys would be so appreciated.

It was a privilege for me to see the play “Catch Me if You Can,” presented by Riverhead Faculty and Community Theatre. It was awesome! Of course my stars of the show were my coworker Patti Hautsch and her husband, Rowland, who did an amazing job building the sets. Thank you all for being such wonderful, talented individuals. We’re looking forward to next year’s production. Congratulations!

Happy 40th anniversary to Debbie and Jim Goroleski. You are truly blessed. Your family and friends wish you many more years of love and happiness. Congratulations!

I have a fun project for you. All it requires is some soil, flower bulbs and a flowerpot. Simply plant the bulbs in the flowerpot and cover them well with soil. Then put them in the bushes, cover them with leaves and walk away. In about 12 weeks or so you can bring them inside and the bulbs will bloom. Try it; it’s fun!

Our family lost another beautiful person. My daughter-in-law, Jaime Fusaro Pelis, lost her brother Brian in the recent horrible car accident on Sunrise Highway in which an off-duty Suffolk County cop was driving the wrong way. Brian was such a kind person. He grew up with my son, Robbie, and spent summers and weekends at my farm and house. We have the best memories of him you could ever ask for. Our hearts are very heavy. My love to Brian’s mom, Jean, and his brothers. We loved him dearly.

Be safe, be kind, and I will talk to you soon. Take care, bye.

