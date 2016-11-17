Shoreham-Wading River news: a birthday surprise

Victoria Erick, a Wading River resident, planned the perfect surprise 60th birthday party for her mom, Loretta, whose special day is Oct. 3. It was tricky getting the smart and savvy Loretta out of the house in time for guests to arrive but Victoria pulled it off long enough for 40 guests to arrive and hide. Totally taken by surprise on Oct. 22 as friends and family stepped out of the shadows, Loretta was left speechless. What a wonderful party, Victoria and family, and what a great time we had.Happy birthday once more, Loretta. May your 60th be just the beginning of many more happy birthdays ahead. Now, what can we do for next year?

Norm Lovett, a First Student driver, passed away in the beginning of November. The drivers and assistants who knew him spoke of the fine man he was. Colleen Hain recalled that Norm had a very good sense of humor, was a proud veteran and was a professional photographer. Bob O’Neill said Norm was a really, really good guy. I never met you, Norm, but I wish you blessings in your new life that has no suffering, pain or sadness. God bless those who loved him.

The North Country Road Warriors veteran marathoners’ list has grown to 63 members. Including the New York City Marathon, the top marathoners are: Laurita Samuels (44 races), Roger Sullivan (35-plus), Frank Capone (30) and Joe Lazzaro (26). Congratulations also to those who finished at least one marathon (for many this was their only goal): Steve Luciani, Sarah Fox, Maritza Van Cott, Sara Rivadeneyra, Scott Mandia, John Chiofalo, Michael Maxwell and Dara Mayola. It was my goal to participate in the Seeds of Hope marathon but this year I’ll have to be happy with just handing its founder, Debi Mazura, my registration fee. Congratulations to those NCRW members who met or exceeded their goal or even “just finished” their race. Road Warriors, may your “met goals” next year be even greater!

Tom Kitz of C.K. Auto would like to wish everyone a happy Veterans Day and asks all to thank a veteran for your freedom.

Happy birthday to Frankie Barreiro, who celebrates today, Nov. 17; James Taggart, Nov. 18; Shaun Egry, Nov. 20; and Ron Pepino, Nov. 22.

I must bid you adieu. Be happy, healthy and grateful for all that you have and remember to thank a veteran.

Contact Elizabeth Taggart at [email protected] or 631-929-5933.

