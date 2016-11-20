Mercy students donate $13K to Hero Hungry Help Project

After spending the 2015-16 school year collecting donations, students in Mercy with a Mission at McGann-Mercy High School donated $13,000 to the Northport Veteran’s Association Medical Center Wednesday.

Specifically, the money is going to the Hero Hungry Help Project.

A partnership between Long Island Cares, Congressman Steve Israel (D-Huntington), United Way of Long Island and the Northport Veteran Association’s Medical Center, the Hero Hungry Help Project is designed to aid veterans and their families with obtaining food, paying bills and more.

The American Flag was raised outside the Keith Goodale ’95 Memorial Tennis Courts on Wednesday and representatives from the V.A. met with students in the auditorium.

Students learned about the importance of “sacrifice in our every day lives” and listened to a performance of the National Anthem, America the Beautiful and God Bless America by the school’s chorus, a statement said.

Senior Megan Keuhhas, who hopes to join the Air Force ROTC program in college, thanked the veterans and spoke to the importance of military service. Junior high students also wrote thank you notes to the veterans.

Michele Nappi, moderator of Mercy on a Mission, announced that this school year’s charity is Maureen’s Haven, which helps to shelter homeless on Long Island. She added that because veterans make up a significant portion of the country’s homeless population, the students will in turn continue helping them.

Photo Caption: Veterans and McGann-Mercy students enjoyed breakfast together and shared stories following the presentation in the school’s auditorium Wednesday. (Credit: Courtesy of Natalie Monar)

