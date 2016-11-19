Riverhead Blotter: School district bus garage burglarized

An unidentified person broke into unlocked buses at the Riverhead School District bus garage on Osborn Avenue Monday night, according to a report.

The suspect rummaged through glove boxes, broke a door handle and stole keys and a phone charger, police said.

• A Riverhead parent reported Saturday that someone she knows posted a “semi nude” picture of her daughter on Instagram and Facebook, police said. The incident is still under investigation, officials said.

• An assault was reported at Planet Fitness in Riverhead around 1:10 p.m. Sunday, according to a report. Police declined to provide further details.

• Jacob Cotter, 20, address unknown, was arrested Sunday in Wading River around 10:30 a.m. and charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief, a misdemeanor, according to a report. Police declined to provide further details about the incident.

• Stephanie Solages, age and address unavailable, was arrested shortly before 5:20 p.m. Sunday at Saks Off 5th in Riverhead and charged with petit larceny, police said.

• Justine Marie Pierre, age and address unavailable, was arrested Sunday around 5:35 p.m. at Saks Off 5th in Riverhead and charged with petit larceny, police said.

• Two people were arrested and charged with stealing at Kmart in Riverhead around 1 p.m. Friday, according to a report. Police declined to provide further details.

• A .45-caliber handgun was reported stolen from a home on Sweezy Avenue in Riverhead around 6:30 p.m. last Thursday, police said.

• A case of wine valued at $7,000 was reported stolen from Wine Services in Northville around 10:50 a.m. Friday, police said.

• Nearly $750 in cash was reported stolen at Vines and Hops in Riverhead around 1:10 p.m. Saturday, police said.

• Two people reportedly stole merchandise at the UGG Australia store in Riverhead around 7:10 p.m. Saturday, police said.

• A theft was reported at Riverside Laundry around 3:15 p.m. last Thursday, according to a report. Police declined to provide further details.

• Comfort Keepers on Main Road reported receiving fraudulent checks around 11:30 a.m. Monday, according to a report. Police declined to provide further details.

• A car was reportedly broken into at the Target parking lot around 4:45 p.m. Monday, police said.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

Comments

comments