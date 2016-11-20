Southampton Blotter: Two arrests at Riverside deli

Southampton Town police arrested a Riverhead man for drug possession in Riverside last Monday.

Rodney Brooks, 29, was found to be in possession of a pipe containing cocaine residue at Marta’s Deli on Riverleigh Avenue around 4:15 p.m., officials said. He was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

• A Riverhead woman was arrested for drug possession in Riverside last Monday.

Luani Agoglia, 39, was involved in drug activity with a man behind Marta’s Deli on Riverleigh Avenue around 5:20 p.m., officials said. She allegedly told police she had a crack pipe, which police found in her possession.

Ms. Agoglia was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

• New York State Police arrested a Riverhead man for harassment in Aquebogue last Saturday.

Delando Henderson, 21, was charged with second-degree harassment, a misdemeanor, and first-degree criminal contempt, a felony. He was processed and held for arraignment Monday morning, police said.

• Police arrested a Greenport man for driving while intoxicated in Flanders last Sunday.

Candido Gatica-Perez, 28, was stopped for a traffic violation near Flanders Road and Cypress Avenue around 7:20 a.m. when police learned he was intoxicated, officials said.

He was charged with misdemeanor DWI and two violations.

• State police arrested an East Quogue woman for criminal impersonation in Riverhead last Wednesday.

Danielle Bragoli, 44, was stopped on Route 25 on July 30 for a traffic violation. She was arrested last week for second-degree criminal impersonation, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, false impersonation and obstruction of governmental authority — all misdemeanors, police said.

• A Flanders man was arrested for trespassing in Hampton Bays last Saturday.

Police responded to an alarm activation at a Stuart Court apartment around 5:15 p.m. When they arrived, the homeowner said Darwin Bonilla, 27, was in her sunroom without her permission, officials said. Police found Mr. Bonilla at the home and transported him to headquarters for processing. He was charged with second-degree criminal trespassing, a misdemeanor.

• Police arrested a Laurel man for driving with a suspended license in Northampton last Saturday.

Richard Ruiz, 28, was headed northwest on Route 104 without license plate lamps when he was stopped and police learned his license was suspended and he had an active Suffolk County bench warrant. He was arrested and transferred to custody of Suffolk County Police Department Seventh Precinct, officials said.

Mr. Ruiz was charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, a misdemeanor, and a violation.

• The front window of a Flanders resident’s car was destroyed sometime last Thursday night, police said. A backpack, handbag and loose change were stolen from the car. No arrest has been made.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

