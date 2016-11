Karen Benfield Chiaramonte of Bridgehampton and Ben Chiaramonte of Riverhead announce the engagement of their daughter Lauren to John Murphy, son of Maureen Murphy of Patchogue and Daniel Murphy of Wading River.

Lauren is a graduate of Mitchell College in Connecticut and is currently employed as a medical assistant at Eastern Suffolk Urology in Southampton. John graduated from New York Institute of Technology and is a police officer.

A July 2018 wedding is planned.

