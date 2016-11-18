Daniel G. Flammia of Riverhead died Nov. 17 at Peconic Bay Medical Center. He was 47.

The son of Carmine and Abigail Flammia, he was born March 27, 1969, in Queens and attended Riverhead High School.

Mr. Flammia worked for Suffolk County in Riverhead.

Family members said he enjoyed doing reike at Green Earth Grocery in Riverhead.

Predeceased by his parents and his brother, Patrick, he is survived by his nephew, Patrick and niece, Krista.

Cremation was private. Interment will take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, at Riverhead Cemetery.

Arrangements were in the care of McLaughin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead.

