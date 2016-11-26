Riverhead CAP unveils new DWI prevention campaign

With the holidays nearly upon us, the Riverhead Community Awareness Program has launched a campaign to remind drivers of the dangers of getting behind the wheel while under the influence.

Riverhead CAP’s mobile billboard truck will be out Saturday, Nov. 26, and Sunday, Dec. 18, to promote the group’s “Let’s Keep Riverhead Safe” campaign.

Anyone who take a picture of the truck, posts it on Facebook and tags Riverhead CAP will be entered to win a Tanger Outlets gift card. (Organizers are asking the public to reframe from using their cellphones to take pictures of the truck while driving.)

“With holiday parties and celebrations just around the corner, it is important for all of us to remember that driving under the influence of alcohol poses serious legal issues and, far worse, it puts all of us on the road at risk,” said CAP community prevention specialist Cynthia Redmond.

Riverhead Town Police Chief David Hegermiller said extra patrols and pop-up check points are planned.

“The holiday season is a time for Santa, good cheer, get-togethers and parties, but don’t con yourself into thinking that you can drink and drive,” he said. “It is much easier getting a ride home in a cab or with a friend than taking that dreaded ride with us to jail. Together, all of us can make sure that this season is a safe and happy one for everyone.”

In New York State, drivers 21 or older who have a blood alcohol content of .08 percent or above are charged with DWI. Underage drivers caught driving under the influence will be charged with DWI if their BAC is .02 percent or above. Leandra’s Law (Child Passenger Protection Act) makes it an automatic felony if a driver is charged with DWI and has someone under the age of 15 in the car.

Print and digital copies of CAP’s campaign are available. Visit riverheadcap.org for more information.

[email protected]

Comments

comments