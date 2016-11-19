Riverhead PD holding ‘Coffee with a Cop’ talks

Riverhead Town Police Department officers will meet with residents at local coffee shops Tuesday morning.
“Join your neighbors and officers for coffee and conversation,” the release states. “No agenda or speeches. Just a chance to ask questions, voice concerns and get to know the officers in your neighborhood.”
Police officers will be at the following locations between 7:30 to 9 a.m.:
Duffy’s Deli
1566 Main Road, Jamesport
McDonald’s
268 Old Country Road, Riverhead
Express Deli and Cafe
303 Osborne Avenue, Riverhead
Wading River Deli
6263 Route 25A, Wading River
Photo: Flickr/Kate McCarthy