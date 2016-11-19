Riverhead PD holding ‘Coffee with a Cop’ talks

Riverhead Town Police Department officers will meet with residents at local coffee shops Tuesday morning.

“Join your neighbors and officers for coffee and conversation,” the release states. “No agenda or speeches. Just a chance to ask questions, voice concerns and get to know the officers in your neighborhood.”

Police officers will be at the following locations between 7:30 to 9 a.m.:

Duffy’s Deli

1566 Main Road, Jamesport

McDonald’s

268 Old Country Road, Riverhead

Express Deli and Cafe

303 Osborne Avenue, Riverhead

Wading River Deli

6263 Route 25A, Wading River

