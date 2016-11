Located on the Peconic River in downtown Riverhead, the Long Island Aquarium and Exhibition Center is among the biggest tourism draws to the area.

First opened as Atlantis Marine World in 2000, it features a large assortment of indoor and outdoor displays.

The aquarium is home to a 20,000-gallon Coral Reef display, which is considered one of the largest all-living coral displays in the western Hemisphere. We also checked out the site’s penguin and butterfly displays during our visit this week.

