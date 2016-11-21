Cops: Flanders man charged with DWAI following multiple-car crash

A Flanders man was charged with drunken driving following a multiple-car crash that injured two people Sunday night in Riverside, Southampton police said.

The crash involved three vehicles and occurred around 7 p.m. on Flanders Road just west of White Brook Drive, police said.

A 2014 white Nissan Sentra struck a 2013 Toyota Tacoma head-on in the eastbound lane, police said. A third vehicle, a 2001 Ford Explorer driven by 36-year-old Dilan Monroy Suret “appears to have been involved in a secondary collision with the Nissan,” officials said.

Mr. Suret refused medical treatment at the scene and was found to be driving while under the influence of alcohol, police said. He was arrested and charged with driving while impaired, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and is being held on an outstanding bench warrant, officials said.

The driver of the Nissan, a 58-year-old Flanders man, was taken to Stony Brook Medical Center, police said. The Toyota driver, a 32-year-old Hampton Bays woman, was taken to Peconic Bay Medical Center, officials said. Police didn’t charge either driver and both suffered non-life threatening injuries, officials said.

The Flanders Northampton Volunteer Ambulance, Hampton Bays Volunteer Ambulance and the Flanders Fire Department also responded to the scene and assisted with the rescue efforts, police said.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the Southampton Town Police Detective Division at 631-702-2230.

