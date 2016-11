The Shoreham-Wading River football defeated Babylon Saturday night to win its third straight Division IV county championship. The Wildcats’ 36-21 victory sends them into the Class IV Long Island finals against undefeated Seaford of Nassau County.

Chris Gray scored four touchdowns in the Wildcats’ win over Babylon while amassing 341 rushing yards.

The Wildcats and Panthers were tied at 14 at halftime before Shoreham outscored Babylon 22-7 in the second half.

