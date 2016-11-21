Robert E. Zambzryski of Riverhead died Nov. 19 at Stony Brook University Hospital. He was 57.

The son of Leo and Joyce Zambzryski, he was born Jan. 9, 1959, in Riverhead and attended Riverhead schools.

Mr. Zambzryski worked as a mason for Zambzryski Boys in Riverhead.

Family members said he enjoyed fishing, which earned him the nickname “All-Night Bob.”

Predeceased by his parents, he is survived by his siblings, Leo, Donna and Wayne, all of Riverhead; two nephews; one niece; and two great-nephews.

A memorial visitation will be held Saturday, Nov. 26, from 5 to 8 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. Cremation was private.

Memorial donations may be made to Kent Animal Shelter.

