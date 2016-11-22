Buckley recalled for service, sense of humor; funeral set for Tuesday

Hundreds of mourners gathered at Wading River Fire Department headquarters Monday to remember slain former Riverhead councilman and police officer Tim Buckley, who disappeared in September and was found killed last week in South Carolina.

The longtime Wading River resident was remembered for his service to his community and country, and for his sense of humor.

“He was the funniest guy you’ll ever find,” said Officer Dennis Cavanaugh, who was Mr. Buckley’s training officer when he joined the force in 1989 and a friend ever since. “We hit it off right from the beginning. For something like this to happen, it’s nothing less than a tragedy.”

Mr. Buckley was a 1983 Mercy High School graduate who was born in Amityville, but moved to Wading River when he was 4 years old.

He received a full ROTC scholarship from LIU/C.W. Post, earning a B.A. in criminal justice and a commission as an Army second lieutenant.

He served a year in Kuwait during the first Gulf War. A New York City police officer for two years, he then joined the Riverhead force in 1989. He was named the department’s Officer of the Year in 2005, a year in which he helped deliver a baby while on duty.

“Although he was a funny guy and that’s what people remember about him, he really was a great police officer,” said Riverhead Police Captain Richard Smith. “I learned a lot from him when I was first hired. He was an excellent officer and a family man, and he really did a service for the town.”

As a town officer, Mr. Buckley also served as the Drug Abuse Resistance Education (DARE) officer, teaching school kids to avoid drugs, and he was a recruitment officer and an instructor in the Civilian Police Academy, where community leaders were given a multi-week course in what it’s like to be a police officer.

He also served as port security specialist with the U.S. Coast Guard Reserve.

In 2007, Mr. Buckley retired from the police department and successfully ran for a seat on the Riverhead Town Board, as a registered Conservative running with Republican backing.

Mr. Buckley served just under two years on the Town Board before stepping down in 2009 to help care for his wife, Ruth, who suffers from a debilitating disease called Ataxia, which affects parts of the nervous system that control movement and balance.

The family later moved to South Carolina.

Captain Smith said he remains in “disbelief” over his friend’s passing.

The two men were hired in the same class of officers and they worked in adjourning sectors.

“He’s the godfather of one of my daughters,” the captain said.

Another officer hired in 1989, retired Sergeant Pat Mulcahy, said he grew up in the same neighborhood as Mr. Buckley and shared a friendship that dates back to childhood.

“When we both got hired at the same time, we reconnected,” said Mr. Mulcahy who had been in South Carolina assisting the Buckley family at the time his friend’s remains were found. “When I heard he was missing, I went down to help out, see what I could do.”

Mr. Mulcahy described his friend’s death in the simplest of terms: a tragedy.

“Even being in the police business and being around this type of stuff your entire career, you never can imagine someone you know would be a victim of something like this, someone you’re friends with,” Mr. Mulcahy said. “It’s tragic for the whole family: his wife and three girls.”

But Mr. Mulcahy, like a lot of the family, friends and fellow officers in attendance Monday will choose to remember Mr. Buckley a different way.

“He was a funny guy,” he said. “He always had a sense of humor.”

[email protected]

