Thomas K. Pelis of Calverton died Nov. 22 at Oak Hollow Nursing Center in Middle Island. He was 61.

The son of John and Anne (Cichanowicz) Pelis, he was born Nov. 27, 1954, in Riverhead and attended Riverhead High School.

Mr. Pelis worked as a machinist for Calverton Spring & Iron Works. Family members said he enjoyed working, machinery and figuring out how things worked.

Predeceased by his sister Elizabeth in 2016, Mr. Pelis is survived by his sister, Jeanne of Cutchogue, formerly of Calverton, and his companion, Darlene Eichholz.

Cremation will be private. Services will be announced at a later date.

Arrangements were in the care of McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead.

