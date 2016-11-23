Riverhead news: Birthday wishes abound

On Nov. 15, Kyle, Connor, Matthew and Maureen Karpilovsky ventured to NBC Studios in New York City to see a live taping of “The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon.” Connor managed to get four free tickets to the show, which will be aired on Matthew’s 26th birthday. They also had lunch at Mastro’s Steakhouse. Maureen and her sons enjoyed the show and said the The Roots were awesome and Jimmy’s staff was a lot of fun and very entertaining. They also enjoyed seeing the stars in person and getting a glimpse of what happens on and off camera. Maureen loves to spend time with her adult children. On Thanksgiving Eve she will be going with her daughter and friends to an Evanescence concert.

Gobble, gobble! Happy Thanksgiving. Be sure to give thanks for family and friends this holiday and enjoy dinner with all the trimmings.

Riverhead Free Library has a beautiful display honoring veterans in the community, including one honoring Garfield Langhorn, a local war hero who was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor — America’s highest military decoration — for his brave actions in the Vietnam War. Whether you’re at the library to pick up books or participate in a program, be sure to take a moment to view the display at the Corner of 5th and 8th (an area designated for grades 5-8).

Riverhead Garden Club’s greens sale will be held Saturday, Dec. 3, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Old Steeple Community Church. The ladies are keeping busy making grapevine wreaths, swags and centerpieces for the holidays. The event will also feature a holiday chinese auction and luncheon (serving from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.) and a raffle of a handmade heritage quilt. Drawings will begin at 1:30 p.m.

Happy birthday to Laurie Zanieski and Liz Van Vliet on Nov. 24; Patricia Kurpetski, Skee Chew and Jessica Cybulski, Nov. 25; Jamie Lorenz, Bert Vogel and Carol Ashby, Nov. 27; Kelsey Saladino, Debbie Lukaszcyk and Kaylyn Rosko, Nov. 28; Kevin Kosciuszko, Nov. 29; Mary Dabrowski, Nov. 30; Kathy Schaefer and John Frosina, Dec. 2; Mildred Nash, Erik Kloppenburg and Sean Brennan, Dec. 3; Art Apicello, Shannon McAlister and twins Tim and Joseph Hampson, Dec. 4; Karen Kelly and Doreen Wilk, Dec. 5; Maria Harris, Mark Anasky, Anthony Heppner and Carolyn Smith, Dec. 6; and Marie Madigan, Holly Chew and Darlene Taylor, Dec. 7.

