Flanders news: Big Duck lighting set for Dec. 6

Hello, everyone! The Wanat family will have a very busy birthday week. Happy birthday to Chase Wanat on Nov. 21 from his mom, dad, family and friends. And happy birthday to John Wanat on Nov. 24 from Tracy, Chase and all his family and friends. Hope each has a birthday full of laughter and love.

And Happy 21st birthday to Nicole Lennon on Nov. 27 from Kevin, Melissa, Kim and the rest of the Lennon clan.

A yard and craft sale will be hosted by Riverwoods, Lakewood and Riverhaven residents on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 2 and 3, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m at the Riverwoods clubhouse, 525 Riverleigh Ave., Riverside. Sounds like a lot of fun and a great way to start the holiday season.

A fundraiser for the Flanders, Riverside, Northampton Community Association will be held Friday, Dec. 2, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Chipotle in Riverhead. Tell the cashier you are supporting the cause and they will donate 50 percent of the proceeds to FRNCA. Sounds like a great way to help our community while having a cook-free night.

The lighting of the Big Duck will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30. Hope you can make it — everyone always has a great time starting off the holiday season with this event. There will be a lot of people walking around the Big Duck that night, so please be careful driving through that area. FRNCA will have a table with information on some upcoming events at the lighting.

The Friends of the Big Duck will meet Tuesday, Dec. 6, at 7 p.m. at the David W. Crohan Community Center.

Reminder: Truth Community Church will host “‘Twas the Light Before Christmas” on Saturday, Dec. 3. Everyone will meet at the church at 6 p.m. for cookies, coffee, hot cocoa, pictures with Santa and children making ornaments. At 7 p.m. everyone will walk to the tree (located in the lot between the Crohan center and the Flanders Northampton Ambulance garage), where everyone can hang their ornaments. There will be a tree lighting with singing and stories. Hope everyone can come down. If you have any old crafting items that can be used to make ornaments, please bring them with you.

The second annual clothing, toy drive and Christmas party hosted by the 14.5 motorcycle Club will be held Sunday, Dec. 4, from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Flanders Men’s Club. There will be music, food, a cash bar, pictures with Santa and a bounce house. Guests are asked to bring at least one unwrapped toy or piece of clothing for a child under age 18. You’re also welcome to make some food or dessert. If you would like to donate but can’t make it or have questions about the event, call Wayne Meyer at 631-457-0612. This event brings gifts to people from our community who are in need. Let’s reach out and help those less fortunate.

The third annual FRNCA 5K walk and chinese auction will start at 10 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 11 (rain or shine), at Hampton Hills Golf & Country Club. Please use the entrance on County Road 51. Preregistration fee is $20; day of race is $30. Day-of-race check-in and registration will be from 8 to 9:30 a.m. You can register online at itsyourrace.com. I hope everyone will come out and join in. This walk has raised a lot of money toward scholarships for kids in our community.

With the holidays upon us, let’s remember those less fortunate. Maybe make a plate and drop it off at a local business where people will be working while you are home with your family. Make a plate or open your home to someone who will be alone for the holiday.

From my family to yours, have a happy and safe Thanksgiving!

Contact Flanders, Riverside and Northampton columnist Kathy Kruel at 631-727-5530 or [email protected].

