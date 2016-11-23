Cops: Multiple injuries reported following two-car crash in Riverhead

Six people were injured after two vehicles collided Wednesday afternoon at an intersection in Riverhead, authorities at the scene said.

A Ford Explorer traveling north on Horton Avenue rolled over after it was hit by a Toyota RAV4 heading west on Reeves Avenue, Riverhead Town police said.

As the Toyota entered the intersection after running a stop sign, it “broadsided” the SUV, police said.

Four people inside the SUV, a woman and three children, were injured, police said. One of those children suffered a head injury and is expected to be airlifted to Stony Brook Hospital, police said. The other three victims are being taken to Peconic Bay Medical Center, police said.

Two woman inside the Toyota, a driver and a 92-year-old passenger, are also being taken to PBMC, police said.

The extent of the victims’ injuries wasn’t immediately known. Police said sun glare may have been a factor in the crash. The driver of the Toyota is expected to receive a traffic summons, police said.

“The sun was so bad you couldn’t even see the stop sign,” Sgt. Tom Lessard said.

The intersection remains closed as of 5 p.m. as the scene was being cleared. Riverhead Volunteer Ambulance Corp. and the Riverhead Fire Department also responded to the scene.

[email protected]

Photo credit: Paul Squire

Comments

comments