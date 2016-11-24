Seven arrested as police increase DWI patrols, checkpoints

Seven individuals, including a man who was allegedly driving drunk with a 2-year-old girl in the car, were arrested in drunken driven related incidents in the Riverhead and Flanders areas late Wednesday night, according to police.

Six of the arrests were part of an East End DWI Task Force operation set up by the Riverhead Town Police Department, who were assisted by officers from Westhampton Beach and Quogue Village. Those efforts included DWI checkpoints in town.

The following were among those arrested:

• Horme Lindo Guzman-Mendez, 26, of Riverhead was charged with DWI-Leandra’s Law, endangering the welfare of a child and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. He had a 2-year-old female child in his vehicle, police said.

• Enrique JaMaron, 41, of Riverhead was charged with DWI and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

• Jose Palacios, 36, of Hampton Bays was charged with DWI.

• Nery Joel Aparicio, 30, of Riverhead was charged with DWI.

• Steven Stamatatos, 46, of Coram was charged with DWI.

• Tyler Madden, 21, of Flanders was charged with Driving While Ability Impaired by Drugs.

• David Christopher, 28, of Wading River was charged with Driving While Ability Impaired.

