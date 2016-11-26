Cops: Man seriously injured in downtown Riverhead shooting

A man was shot Saturday morning in downtown Riverhead and the hospital he was taken to was briefly on lockdown during a shooting in the parking lot, authorities have confirmed.

The first incident took place around 3:15 a.m. near Suffolk County Community College Culinary Arts Center following an event both the shooter and victim attended at the Suffolk Theater, Riverhead Police Det. Sgt. Edward Frost said.

“The two males were known to each other,” he said. “This wasn’t a random act.”

The theater hosted a hip-hop music event with “Mister Cee” Friday night, according to its Facebook page.

Reached by telephone Saturday morning, Suffolk Theater owner Bob Castaldi distanced the theater from the shooting incident saying only that he knew an “incident took place on Main Street near Roanoke Avenue.”

The shooting suspect is described as a black male in his 30s, Mr. Frost said, adding no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

He described the victim’s injuries as “serious” and said he was first taken to Peconic Bay Medical Center and later transferred to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore, both Northwell Health facilities.

Suffolk police officials confirmed a shooting took place at Southside Hospital’s parking lot Saturday around 5:50 a.m. No injuries were reported and no arrests have been made.

Northwell Health spokesman Jason Molinet confirmed the hospital was on lockdown Saturday until 8 a.m.

Check back for updates. Photo on homepage was taken in March.

[email protected]

