Police offer reward in Calverton hit-and-run that left motorcyclist injured

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Riverhead Town Police detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify the driver and vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash in Calverton last month.

The crash left motorcyclist Lee Lopez, 21, of Rocky Point badly injured Oct. 21. The Calverton farm worker had been operating his 1975 Harley Davidson eastbound on Route 25A, near the intersection with Route 25 at around 11:30 p.m., when he was hit by an unknown vehicle that fled the scene, police said.

The vehicle would have sustained damage to its front end, though police have no more information about it.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the vehicle or driver of the vehicle to call Riverhead Town Police at 631-727-4500 ext. 328.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential, according to police.

