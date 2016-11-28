Timothy Michael Hynds of Riverhead died Nov. 24 at Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead. He was 36.

The son of Cynthia Hynds, he was born Oct. 30, 1980, in Riverhead and graduated from Riverhead High School in 1998.

Family members said he enjoyed photography.

Mr. Hynds is survived by his mother, Cynthia, of Riverhead; his grandmother, Sandra, also of Riverhead; his aunts and uncles, Linda, of Riverhead, Bobby, of Pennsylvania and Ronald (Sandy), also of Pennsylvania and his cousins, Lisa and her daughter, Adelina, Nicole (Mike), Crystal, Kyle and Stephen.

A memorial service will take place Saturday, Dec. 3, from 2 to 5 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. Cremation will be private

Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

This is a paid notice.

