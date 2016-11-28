Dylan Coffman Whittington passed away suddenly at his parent’s home Nov. 25, 2016.

He was born to Joel and Judy (née Hau) Whittington June 10, 1983.

He graduated from Southold Junior-Senior High School in 2001 and attended Johnson and Wales in Providence, R.I. He later enrolled in the Commercial Diving Academy in Jacksonville, Fla., where he graduated with honors. He loved his diving career, which led him to the water along the Gulf and East coasts. He lived in New Orleans and later Philadelphia, Pa.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his brother, Ethan Whittington of Orient and two nieces. Dylan enjoyed a special relationship with his maternal aunt and uncle, Edward and Doreen Hau of Nesconset, N.Y. He also is survived by aunts and an uncle in Delaware and Maryland. Dylan shared his life and love with Amy Cutler of Philadelphia, Pa.

Dylan was a joyful man and jokester, always making people laugh. He loved with his whole being. Over his life and career he touched and enriched many lives and he will be missed by many.

No services will be held presently, but a celebration of his life will be planned at a later date. His ashes will be scattered in the ocean that he loved.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold assisted the family.

