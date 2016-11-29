John A. Sepenoski

John A. “Sep” Sepenoski of Southold died Nov. 21, 2016, at San Simeon Nursing Home in Greenport. He was 77.

Born in Greenport June 18, 1939, to Antone P. and Genevieve D. Sepenoski, he was a graduate of Southold High School Class of 1957.

On June 16, 1963, he married Susan (née Conway) at St. Patrick R.C. Church in Southold.

“Sep” lived his entire life on the North Fork where he was a farmer who grew potatoes and vegetables.

He served his community as a volunteer fireman with Southold Fire Department and was a communicant of St. Patrick R.C. Church.

Surviving are his wife Susan; six children, John P. Sepenoski of Southold, Lorraine Cornell (Cliff) of Southold, Ann Alvarado (JP) of Ridgewood, N.J., James Sepenoski (Cindy) of Southold, Susan Sepenoski (Brett) of Rumney, N.H. and Antone Sepenoski of Southold; a sister, Dorothy Stepnoski of Southold and fourteen grandchildren. He was predeceased by a brother, Antone Sepenoski of Orient.

The family received visitors Nov. 25 at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold where members of Southold Fire Department conducted firematic services. A private family funeral service was held Nov. 26, officiated by Father John Barrett, of St. Patrick R.C. Church.

Those wishing to remember John in a special way may make a donation to the Southold Fire Department or Southold Fire Department Rescue Squad.

This is a paid notice.

Comments

comments